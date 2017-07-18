Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
  • Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dropped 24 percent to $15.38 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares dropped 13.9 percent to $6.27 after the company posted disappointing quarterly earnings.
  • Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares declined 13.7 percent to $2.53 after rising 49.50 percent on Monday.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares tumbled 10.8 percent to $46.39. Harley-Davidson posted upbeat Q2 earnings, but lowered its 2017 motorcycle shipment guidance.
  • MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) shares declined 9.8 percent to $20.80. Potential suitors are not tuning in to James Dolan’s MSG Networks— and it appears there is no buyer now for the regional sports network, sources tell The Post.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 8.6 percent to $8.95.
  • Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) dropped 7 percent to $15.07. Viper Energy Partners priced upsized 14 million common units offering for gross proceeds of $206.5 million.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) declined 6.8 percent to $60.87. Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) shares slipped 4.6 percent to $12.84. Ring Energy reported an offering of common shares.
  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 4.5 percent to $11.71 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital reported a 60 million share offering of common stock.
  • Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) shares slipped 4.2 percent to $9.63. Credit Suisse downgraded Cameco from Neutral to Underperform.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) declined 4.2 percent to $11.74. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from Equal Weight to Underweight.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + CCJ)

Cavium Among Preferred Semiconductor Stocks Heading Into Earnings Season
Barclays Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices, Sees 'Little Evidence' Of Epyc Share Gains
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
These Were The Most Popular Buys And Sells Among Retail Investors In June
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TTS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.