12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dropped 24 percent to $15.38 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares dropped 13.9 percent to $6.27 after the company posted disappointing quarterly earnings.
- Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares declined 13.7 percent to $2.53 after rising 49.50 percent on Monday.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares tumbled 10.8 percent to $46.39. Harley-Davidson posted upbeat Q2 earnings, but lowered its 2017 motorcycle shipment guidance.
- MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) shares declined 9.8 percent to $20.80. Potential suitors are not tuning in to James Dolan’s MSG Networks— and it appears there is no buyer now for the regional sports network, sources tell The Post.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 8.6 percent to $8.95.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) dropped 7 percent to $15.07. Viper Energy Partners priced upsized 14 million common units offering for gross proceeds of $206.5 million.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) declined 6.8 percent to $60.87. Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) shares slipped 4.6 percent to $12.84. Ring Energy reported an offering of common shares.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 4.5 percent to $11.71 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital reported a 60 million share offering of common stock.
- Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) shares slipped 4.2 percent to $9.63. Credit Suisse downgraded Cameco from Neutral to Underperform.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) declined 4.2 percent to $11.74. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from Equal Weight to Underweight.
