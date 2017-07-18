12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares surged 15.5 percent to $3.07 after the company disclosed that it has received a CE Mark for its T2Bacteria Panel allowing for the commercialization in Europe.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ: JCTCF) gained 13.8 percent to $13.65. Jewett-Cameron reported Q3 earnings of $0.53 per share on revenue of $16.7 million.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares jumped 12.1 percent to $11.55. Educational Development posted Q1 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $26,930,800.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) jumped 10.9 percent to $37.85 after gaining 25.35 percent on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quidel from Hold to Buy, while William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares climbed 9 percent to $176.14. Netflix reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. However, the company slightly missed earnings estimates. Netflix added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added internationally.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 8.8 percent to $1.24 after the company announced that it will issue an update on the RSV F Vaccine on July 24.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares rose 7.8 percent to $2.85 as the company reported a research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) surged 7.3 percent to $92.40 after the company reported the FDA approval of NERLYNX for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer.
- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) shares gained 6.1 percent to $3.50. CCA Industries reported Q2 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $6.116 million.
- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) rose 6 percent to $182.07 as the company raised its guidance for the second quarter.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 4 percent to $22.73. Oppenheimer upgraded Solaredge Technologies from Perform to Outperform.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares gained 3.3 percent to $4.25. Cleantech Solutions disclosed that it has formed a special committee to explore potential acquisition by ECrent Capital Holdings.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.