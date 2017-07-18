The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit a new 52-week high after hours Monday following a second-quarter sales beat. The company added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added Internationally. Third-quarter international net subscribers are forecasted at 3.65 million: Link

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped another 3 percent on Monday after CEO Elon Musk once again pointed out that the stock’s share price is too high. Even after a 20 percent decline from all-time highs earlier this summer, Musk said Tesla’s stock is still too pricey at the moment: Link

Wall Street Journal

Senate GOP leaders gave up their effort to dismantle and simultaneously replace much of the Affordable Care Act, after the defections of two more Republican senators left the party short of the votes needed to pass President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority of his first seven months in office: Link

House Republicans are unveiling an ambitious fiscal plan on Tuesday that could let them rewrite the tax code, revamp medical malpractice laws, change federal employees’ retirement benefits and partially repeal the Dodd-Frank financial regulations—all in a single law without any votes from Democrats: Link

Reuters

The United States on Monday launched the first salvo in the renegotiation of the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, saying its top priority for the talks was shrinking the U.S. trade deficit with Canada and Mexico: Link

Toshiba Corp shares jumped by nearly a fifth on Tuesday after Greenlight Capital said it had added a stake and the Japanese conglomerate avoided an immediate court injunction on a planned $18 billion sale of its chip business: Link

Bloomberg

Nine years after a global financial crisis caused U.S. interest rates to plunge, they are finally starting to rise again: Link

Bitcoin reversed steep losses as miners began using new software which aims to bridge an ideological gap that has threatened to divide the cryptocurrency: Link

New York Post

Potential suitors are not tuning in to James Dolan’s MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN)— and it appears there is no buyer now for the regional sports network, sources tell The Post: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Import Price Index (MoM) for Jun -0.20% vs -0.20% consensus estimate; USA Export Price Index (MoM) for Jun -0.20% vs 0.00% consensus estimate.

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 2 Weeks In Jul. Down 1.3% MoM, Up 2.2% YoY

The housing market index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for May is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Canaccord upgraded Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: QDEL) from Hold to Buy Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Street Finance (NASDAQ: FSC) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: FSC) from Hold to Buy Mizuho upgraded Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: ALV) from Neutral to Buy Canaccord downgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: IPGP) from Buy to Hold Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

