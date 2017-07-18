Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 17: BorgWarner-Sevcon, Church & Dwight-Waterpik, Quidel-Alere Triage

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, July 17, 2017.

Washington Cos. to Acquire Dominion Diamond for $14.25/Share in Cash

The Deal:

Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC) and The Washington Companies have entered into an arrangement agreement under which an entity affiliated with Washington will acquire all of Dominion's outstanding common shares for $14.25 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017, subject to the approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast at a special meeting of Dominion shareholders.

Dominion Diamond closed at $14.07, up 59 cents.

Church & Dwight Acquire Waterpik for $1B Cash

The Deal:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Water Pik, Inc. for approximately $1 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2017.

Church & Dwight closed at $53.33, up 71 cents.

Quidel to Acquire Alere Triage Assets for $400M Plus $40M in Contingent Consideration

The Deal:

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the Triage business and the BNP business from Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR) for a total consideration of $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration.

The businesses are being divested in order to obtain antitrust approvals for Abbott’s (NYSE: ABT) pending acquisition of Alere.

Quidel closed at $34.12, up $6.90.

BorgWarner to Acquire Sevcon for $22/Share in Cash

The Deal:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire electrification technologies company Sevcon Inc (NASDAQ: SEV) for $22.00 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of approximately $200 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017.

Sevcon closed at $21.73, up $8.13.

