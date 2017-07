Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 14

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, July 14, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:54:17 pm: TRUE TrueCar Aug 18 $20 Puts at the Ask: 949 @ $0.75 vs 0 OI; Ref=$21.6

2:43:29 pm: AAXN Axon Ent Aug 18 $25 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 1823 @ $1.344 vs 1734 OI; Ref=$25.07

12:37:09 pm: MU Micron Jul 28 $34 Calls at the Ask: 25000 @ $0.221 vs 708 OI; Ref=$31.85

11:53:31 am: WMT Wal-Mart Aug 11 $76.5 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 956 @ $0.97 vs 64 OI; Ref=$76.04

11:50:05 am: CDK CDK Nov 17 $70 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.25 vs 555 OI; Ref=$63.68

11:43:59 am: VNTV Vantiv Aug 18 $70 Calls at the Ask: 2323 @ $0.7 vs 202 OI; Ref=$64.93

10:44:51 am: WYNN WYNN Fri $131 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.02 vs 70 OI; Ref=$131.15

10:35:30 am: WYNN WYNN Aug 18 $130 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 1880 @ $6.362 vs 218 OI; Ref=$130.395

10:29:21 am: MLCO Melco Aug 18 $22 Calls Above Ask!: 20000 @ $0.58 vs 418 OI; Ref=$20.81

10:03:30 am: MT ArcelorMittal Sep 15 $25 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 758 @ $1.66 vs 412 OI; Ref=$25.10

10:01:57 am: CPN Calpine Jan, 2019 $8 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 9080 @ $0.551 vs 7047 OI; Ref=$13.87

9:59:13 am: PVG Pretium Res Aug 18 $8 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $1.801 vs 59 OI; Ref=$9.6

9:55:53 am: CNC Centene Aug 18 $87.5 Calls at the Bid: 1024 @ $1.25 vs 356 OI; Ref=$82.97

9:51:03 am: WDC Western Digital Jul 21 $96 Calls Sweep (7) at the Ask: 2939 @ $0.882 vs 1099 OI; Ref=$93.52

9:41:34 am: UA Under Armour Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 4224 @ $0.73 vs 891 OI; Ref=$18.76

9:32:39 am: HIMX Himax Aug 18 $7 Puts at the Ask: 2499 @ $0.25 vs 2209 OI; Ref=$7.655

