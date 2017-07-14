15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE: CGI) shares surged 23.4 percent to $2.90. Celadon Group announced the retirement of its CEO Paul Will and the company’s board named Paul C. Svindland as replacement. Celadon also named lead independent director Michael Miller as Chairman of the Board.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares gained 18.1 percent to $8.80. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target.
- Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: FSC) shares jumped 17.7 percent to $5.50. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (NASDAQ: FSAM) reported a deal for Oaktree to assume management of business development units Fifth Street Finance and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (NASDAQ: FSFR).
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 10.7 percent to $2.38.
- Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (NASDAQ: FSFR) climbed 9.3 percent to $8.73. Fifth Street Asset Management reported a deal for Oaktree to assume management of business development units Fifth Street Finance and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 8.7 percent to $22.04. Goldman Sachs added Nutanix to Conviction Buy list.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares gained 8.4 percent to $3.68 after the company disclosed that pacritinib has been validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE: GFA) shares rose 7.2 percent to $7.46.
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) climbed 7.1 percent to $22.55. Goldman Sachs upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from Neutral to Buy.
- CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares surged 7 percent to $3.85 after the company disclosed that it has received an order from super major oil company to qualify the Duplex technology.
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 6.6 percent to $3.60 as the company disclosed that Kolon Life Science has received marketing approval for Invossa-K Inj., from the Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 6.1 percent to $10.08 after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for SB-318 and SB-913.
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares rose 6.1 percent to $15.34 after the company reported strong revenue for the second quarter.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) gained 6.1 percent to $38.93. Needham upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from Buy to Strong Buy.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares climbed 4.2 percent to $2.50. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Affimed with a Buy rating.
