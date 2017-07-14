25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: FSC) shares rose 18.8 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (NASDAQ: FSAM) reported a deal for Oaktree to assume management of business development units Fifth Street Finance and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (NASDAQ: FSFR).

(NASDAQ: FSC) shares rose 18.8 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading. (NASDAQ: FSAM) reported a deal for Oaktree to assume management of business development units Fifth Street Finance and (NASDAQ: FSFR). Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMNP) rose 14 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.26 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: IMNP) rose 14 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.26 percent on Thursday. CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 10.3 percent to $3.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that pacritinib has been validated by the European Medicines Agency.

(NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 10.3 percent to $3.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that pacritinib has been validated by the European Medicines Agency. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 8.3 percent to $8.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.27 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 8.3 percent to $8.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.27 percent on Thursday. MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares rose 7.9 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong revenue for the second quarter.

(NASDAQ: MDXG) shares rose 7.9 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong revenue for the second quarter. Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE: ABEV) rose 7.5 percent to $6.19 in pre-market trading after declining 0.35 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: ABEV) rose 7.5 percent to $6.19 in pre-market trading after declining 0.35 percent on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 7.5 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 7.5 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading. Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 7 percent to $21.68. Goldman Sachs added Nutanix to Conviction Buy list.

(NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 7 percent to $21.68. Goldman Sachs added Nutanix to Conviction Buy list. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 4.7 percent to $9.94 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for SB-318 and SB-913.

(NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 4.7 percent to $9.94 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for SB-318 and SB-913. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares rose 4.2 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading. Alcoa is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 19.

(NYSE: AA) shares rose 4.2 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading. Alcoa is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 19. Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) rose 3.9 percent to $10.99 in pre-market trading after falling 2.76 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: CMCM) rose 3.9 percent to $10.99 in pre-market trading after falling 2.76 percent on Thursday. DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 3.5 percent to $40.88 in pre-market trading after declining 1.57 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 3.5 percent to $40.88 in pre-market trading after declining 1.57 percent on Thursday. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) rose 3.3 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.86 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: FENG) rose 3.3 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.86 percent on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 3 percent to $106.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.26 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: AAP) rose 3 percent to $106.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.26 percent on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 2.9 percent to $11.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.79 percent on Thursday.

Losers

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares fell 17.7 percent to $6.78 after the company reported disappointing preliminary results for its second quarter.

(NYSE: ATEN) shares fell 17.7 percent to $6.78 after the company reported disappointing preliminary results for its second quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) fell 16.8 percent to $42.45 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its guidance for the second quarter. The company now expects total revenue of $57.0 million to $57.5 million, versus earlier guidance of $61.0 million to $62.0 million..

(NASDAQ: CYBR) fell 16.8 percent to $42.45 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its guidance for the second quarter. The company now expects total revenue of $57.0 million to $57.5 million, versus earlier guidance of $61.0 million to $62.0 million.. Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 10.5 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after surging 41.13 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 10.5 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after surging 41.13 percent on Thursday. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) fell 9.4 percent to $37.72 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q2 outlook.

(NASDAQ: ACIA) fell 9.4 percent to $37.72 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q2 outlook. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 8.8 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after rising 0.06 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: CGG) shares fell 8.8 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after rising 0.06 percent on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 7.9 percent to $7.38 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer downgraded Himax from Perform to Underperform.

(NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 7.9 percent to $7.38 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer downgraded Himax from Perform to Underperform. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 6.2 percent to $12.08 in pre-market trading. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kratos Defense & Security from Buy to Hold.

(NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 6.2 percent to $12.08 in pre-market trading. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kratos Defense & Security from Buy to Hold. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 3.4 percent to $8.81 in pre-market trading. Shiloh Industries priced its 5 million share offering at $8.25 per share.

(NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 3.4 percent to $8.81 in pre-market trading. Shiloh Industries priced its 5 million share offering at $8.25 per share. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 3.2 percent to $130.71 in pre-market trading after declining 0.21 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 3.2 percent to $130.71 in pre-market trading after declining 0.21 percent on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares fell 2.5 percent to $125.15 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks from Overweight to Neutral.

