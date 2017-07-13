22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: XGTI) shares rose 28 percent to $2.01 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported strong preliminary sales numbers for the second quarter. Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 16.1 percent to $31.73 in pre-market trading following announcement of its deal with Uber. Yandex and Uber will combine their ridesharing businesses in Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Georgia into a new company. Uber will invest $225 million in Yandex and $100 million in Yandex's new company.

(NYSE: TGT) rose 6.2 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued a strong forecast the second quarter. The company now expects Q2 earnings above the high-end of its earlier issued outlook. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 6.1 percent to $4.34 after gaining 2.00 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: MNK) shares rose 4.5 percent to $46.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for potential DMD treatment. Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) rose 4.3 percent to $109.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.92 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SENS) shares rose 3.7 percent to $2.23 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.22 percent on Wednesday. BT Group plc (ADR) (NYSE: BT) rose 3.6 percent to $19.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.12 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: CEL) rose 3.3 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.74 percent on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 3.2 percent to $11.79 in pre-market trading after falling 1.38 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: SGYP) shares rose 3.1 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after declining 0.67 percent on Wednesday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 3.1 percent to $112.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.72 percent on Wednesday.

Losers

DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (NASDAQ: DRWI) fell 31 percent to $0.75 in pre-market trading. DragonWave reported a Q1 loss of $0.52 per share on revenue of $9 million.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares fell 5.8 percent to $12.41 in pre-market trading. Amicus Therapeutics reported a $225 million public offering of common stock. Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) fell 4.2 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Peak Resorts is expected to release quarterly earnings today.

(NYSE: JMEI) fell 3.3 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after rising 1.44 percent on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 2.9 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Catalyst Pharma announced a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering.

(NASDAQ: STX) fell 2.8 percent to $38.60 in pre-market trading after rising 2.53 percent on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 2.5 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.47 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ARNA) shares fell 2.4 percent to $24.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.46 percent on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) shares fell 2 percent to $35.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported Q2 net income of $2.19 billion on revenue of $7.06 billion.

