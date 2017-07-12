Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
  • Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE: NTP) shares climbed 26.4 percent to $10.30. Kaisa Group Holdings reported a 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property.
  • NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) shares jumped 19.5 percent to $19.48 after the company reported launch of transformation plan targeting $2.5 billion to $4 billion targeted asset sale net cash proceeds plus removal of $13 billion debt. NRG Energy also raised its FY17 outlook.
  • PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares gained 14.1 percent to $19.57. PDF Solutions disclosed that it has completed a transaction with Realtime Performance B.V. to acquire certain assets and certain customer and OEM contracts, from the company. Craig-Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from Hold to Buy.
  • I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) shares rose 14 percent to $6.34. I.D. Systems priced 2.6 million share offering at $5.75 per share and announced plans to buy Keytroller for $9 million.
  • Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) shares surged 12.6 percent to $0.409 after the company announced plan to spin off its Advanced Molecular Services Group.
  • Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares rose 12.5 percent to $4.95 as the company disclosed new and expanded partnerships in the New York Metro area.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares gained 10 percent to $13.81 after the company reported positive data from Phase 1 trial of oral CR845 in hemodialysis patients.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares climbed 9.9 percent to $4.45 after dropping 13.09 percent on Tuesday.
  • Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) surged 8.6 percent to $18.15 as the company reported strong preliminary revenue for its second quarter.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) gained 7.6 percent to $50.14 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) climbed 7.2 percent to $14.70. BMO Capital upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares gained 6.7 percent to $1.70. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DURECT from Hold to Buy.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) rose 6.2 percent to $1.55 after the company disclosed that the EPA has initiated a process to withdraw its proposed determination.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 6 percent to $2.68. Ceragon Networks reported that during Q2, a tier 1 multi-service operator in India placed orders totaling greater than $13 million for Ceragon IP-20 platform and services.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 5.3 percent to $20.75. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Kornit Digital with a Buy rating

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRRX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NTP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.