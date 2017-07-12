15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE: NTP) shares climbed 26.4 percent to $10.30. Kaisa Group Holdings reported a 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) shares jumped 19.5 percent to $19.48 after the company reported launch of transformation plan targeting $2.5 billion to $4 billion targeted asset sale net cash proceeds plus removal of $13 billion debt. NRG Energy also raised its FY17 outlook.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares gained 14.1 percent to $19.57. PDF Solutions disclosed that it has completed a transaction with Realtime Performance B.V. to acquire certain assets and certain customer and OEM contracts, from the company. Craig-Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from Hold to Buy.
- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) shares rose 14 percent to $6.34. I.D. Systems priced 2.6 million share offering at $5.75 per share and announced plans to buy Keytroller for $9 million.
- Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) shares surged 12.6 percent to $0.409 after the company announced plan to spin off its Advanced Molecular Services Group.
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares rose 12.5 percent to $4.95 as the company disclosed new and expanded partnerships in the New York Metro area.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares gained 10 percent to $13.81 after the company reported positive data from Phase 1 trial of oral CR845 in hemodialysis patients.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares climbed 9.9 percent to $4.45 after dropping 13.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) surged 8.6 percent to $18.15 as the company reported strong preliminary revenue for its second quarter.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) gained 7.6 percent to $50.14 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) climbed 7.2 percent to $14.70. BMO Capital upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from Market Perform to Outperform.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares gained 6.7 percent to $1.70. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DURECT from Hold to Buy.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) rose 6.2 percent to $1.55 after the company disclosed that the EPA has initiated a process to withdraw its proposed determination.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 6 percent to $2.68. Ceragon Networks reported that during Q2, a tier 1 multi-service operator in India placed orders totaling greater than $13 million for Ceragon IP-20 platform and services.
- Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 5.3 percent to $20.75. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Kornit Digital with a Buy rating
