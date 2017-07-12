Fiat Chrysler To Close One Of Detroit's Last Auto Plants As Dodge Viper Production Ends

The Detroit plant that manufactures the Dodge Viper is being closed August 31 by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU).

The factory’s more than 80 employees are expected to be offered positions at other locations, according to Automotive News.

Production of the two-seat, $90,000, 645-horsepower sports car is ending due to the vehicle being unable to meet new safety regulations that kick in September 1, Automotive News said.

Elsewhere in the industry, several plants nationwide have been idled for extended periods of time this summer due to slowing sales and heavy inventory.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) idled the Kansas City plant where it builds the Chevrolet Malibu for five weeks beginning in late June, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company’s Lordstown, Ohio plant, which produces the Chevrolet Cruze, is idled for three weeks this month, according to the newspaper.

FCA's Conner Assembly Plant is one of the last facilities of its kind left in Detroit. FCA builds the Jeep Grand Cherokee at the nearby Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

GM builds the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Volt at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, which is located partly in Detroit and partly in Hamtramck.

Related Links:

No Respite In June As Auto Sales Continue To Skid

Perspective: Auto Sales Figures Aren't Concerning, They're Returning To Normal

Posted-In: Dodge Dodge Viper Fiat ChryslerNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.