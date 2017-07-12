22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE: NTP) rose 18.9 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Kaisa Group Holdings reported a 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) gained 13 percent to $1.65 after the company disclosed that the EPA has initiated a process to withdraw its proposed determination.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 9.9 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive data from Phase 1 trial of oral CR845 in hemodialysis patients.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) rose 9.8 percent to $18.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong preliminary revenue for its second quarter.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 6.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.09 percent on Tuesday.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 5.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of exclusive deal with Purdue Pharma related to licensing and distribution rights of BELBUCA in Canada.
- Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) rose 5.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Ceragon Networks reported that during Q2, a tier 1 multi-service operator in India placed orders totaling greater than $13 million for Ceragon IP-20 platform and services.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares rose 4.6 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 4 percent to $8.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares rose 3.8 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading after surging 10.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) shares rose 3.6 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) shares rose 3.4 percent to $ 6.05 in the pre-market trading session after surging 3.54 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 31.8 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received a CRL from the FDA for DEXTENZA NDA. The FDA said that it cannot approve the DEXTENZA NDA in its present form.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) fell 9.1 percent to $25.04 in pre-market trading. Boston Scientific is expected to release Q2 results on July 27.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 7.4 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading after declining 4.55 percent on Tuesday.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 7.2 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after rising 2.82 percent on Tuesday.
- AMEC Foster Wheeler plc (NYSE: AMFW) shares fell 4.1 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed it has been informed by SFO that it has opened an investigation into merger.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 4 percent to $20.90 after rising 0.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (NYSE: KIN) shares fell 3.8 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Kindred Biosciences reported an offering of common stock.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) fell 3 percent to $52.01 in pre-market trading. Mercury General is expected to release Q2 results on July 31.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 2.7 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after declining 6.67 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.