22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE: NTP) rose 18.9 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Kaisa Group Holdings reported a 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property.

(NYSE: NTP) rose 18.9 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Kaisa Group Holdings reported a 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) gained 13 percent to $1.65 after the company disclosed that the EPA has initiated a process to withdraw its proposed determination.

(NYSE: NAK) gained 13 percent to $1.65 after the company disclosed that the EPA has initiated a process to withdraw its proposed determination. Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 9.9 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive data from Phase 1 trial of oral CR845 in hemodialysis patients.

(NASDAQ: CARA) rose 9.9 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive data from Phase 1 trial of oral CR845 in hemodialysis patients. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) rose 9.8 percent to $18.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong preliminary revenue for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: COHU) rose 9.8 percent to $18.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong preliminary revenue for its second quarter. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 6.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.09 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 6.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.09 percent on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 5.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of exclusive deal with Purdue Pharma related to licensing and distribution rights of BELBUCA in Canada.

(NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 5.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of exclusive deal with Purdue Pharma related to licensing and distribution rights of BELBUCA in Canada. Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) rose 5.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.21 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: JMEI) rose 5.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.21 percent on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Ceragon Networks reported that during Q2, a tier 1 multi-service operator in India placed orders totaling greater than $13 million for Ceragon IP-20 platform and services.

(NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Ceragon Networks reported that during Q2, a tier 1 multi-service operator in India placed orders totaling greater than $13 million for Ceragon IP-20 platform and services. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares rose 4.6 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: FAST) shares rose 4.6 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 4 percent to $8.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.84 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: OAS) rose 4 percent to $8.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.84 percent on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares rose 3.8 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading after surging 10.50 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: NVCR) shares rose 3.8 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading after surging 10.50 percent on Tuesday. Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) shares rose 3.6 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.69 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: HK) shares rose 3.6 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.69 percent on Tuesday. Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) shares rose 3.4 percent to $ 6.05 in the pre-market trading session after surging 3.54 percent on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 31.8 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received a CRL from the FDA for DEXTENZA NDA. The FDA said that it cannot approve the DEXTENZA NDA in its present form.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 31.8 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received a CRL from the FDA for DEXTENZA NDA. The FDA said that it cannot approve the DEXTENZA NDA in its present form. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) fell 9.1 percent to $25.04 in pre-market trading. Boston Scientific is expected to release Q2 results on July 27.

(NYSE: BSX) fell 9.1 percent to $25.04 in pre-market trading. Boston Scientific is expected to release Q2 results on July 27. Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 7.4 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading after declining 4.55 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 7.4 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading after declining 4.55 percent on Tuesday. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 7.2 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after rising 2.82 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: CGG) fell 7.2 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after rising 2.82 percent on Tuesday. AMEC Foster Wheeler plc (NYSE: AMFW) shares fell 4.1 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed it has been informed by SFO that it has opened an investigation into merger.

(NYSE: AMFW) shares fell 4.1 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed it has been informed by SFO that it has opened an investigation into merger. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 4 percent to $20.90 after rising 0.09 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 4 percent to $20.90 after rising 0.09 percent on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences Inc (NYSE: KIN) shares fell 3.8 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Kindred Biosciences reported an offering of common stock.

(NYSE: KIN) shares fell 3.8 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Kindred Biosciences reported an offering of common stock. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) fell 3 percent to $52.01 in pre-market trading. Mercury General is expected to release Q2 results on July 31.

(NYSE: MCY) fell 3 percent to $52.01 in pre-market trading. Mercury General is expected to release Q2 results on July 31. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 2.7 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after declining 6.67 percent on Tuesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.