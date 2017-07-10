Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2017 1:01pm   Comments
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares tumbled 20.4 percent to $9.68 on news that it had terminated talks for a potential sale. The board announced in a press release that the best conceived way to increase shareholder value is through pursuit of its enduring strategy.
  • LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares dipped 14.6 percent to $27.32. Benchmark and Canaccord Genuity downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from Buy to Hold.
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 11.8 percent to $6.28 after dropping 25.05 percent on Friday.
  • American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $15.77.
  • Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares fell 8.9 percent to $9.25.
  • Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares dropped 8.8 percent to $26.66.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares declined 7.8 percent to $12.56 after dropping 9.56 percent on Friday.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dropped 7.8 percent to $17.85 as Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc (NASDAQ: HCOM) agreed to be acquired by Cincinnati Bell for $30.75 per share cash and stock.
  • Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares declined 7 percent to $53.80. Before the open, a Recode report indicated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is quietly rolling out its own Geek Squad to assist in setting up electronic devices in homes and or businesses.
  • Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) fell 6.5 percent to $57.30. Baird downgraded Almost Family from Outperform to Neutral.
  • RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares dropped 6.4 percent to $2.06.
  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares fell 5.7 percent to $4.95. On Friday, USA Technologies reported a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock consisting of around $34.5 million of shares.

