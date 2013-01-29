Arbor Realty Trust Reports Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company")

ABR

announced today that it plans to make a public offering of an initial issuance of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). The Company will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to file an application to list the Series A Preferred Stock on the NYSE under the symbol "ABR PrA" and, if approved, expects trading to commence within 30 days after the initial issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments, to repurchase or pay liabilities and for general corporate purposes.