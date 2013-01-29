ñol

Elliott Mgmt Announces Slate of Execs for Hess Board of Directors

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:03 AM | 1 min read
Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”) today sent a letter to shareholders of Hess Corporation
HES
urging them to elect at the Company's 2013 Annual Meeting the following slate of five independent directors to the Board: Rodney F. Chase - Former Deputy Chief Executive, BP plc Harvey Golub - Former Chief Executive Officer, American Express Company Karl F. Kurz - Former Chief Operating Officer, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation David McManus - Former Executive Vice President, Pioneer Natural Resources Company Marshall D. Smith - Chief Financial Officer, Ultra Petroleum Corporation Alternate board nominees are: William Berry - Former Executive Vice President, ConocoPhillips Company Jonathan R. Macey - Sam Harris Professor of Corporate Law, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law, Yale Law School

