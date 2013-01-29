A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts

US stock futures are lower this morning, as investors are awaiting consumer confidence data. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28 points to 13,804.00 and S&P 500 index futures fell 5.30 points to 1,491.80. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 9.25 points to 2,728.25.

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.05%, London's FTSE 100 Index dropped 0.05%, German DAX 30 Index fell 0.22% and French CAC 40 Index declined 0.27%. Asian markets ended mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rising 0.39%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 0.53% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gaining 1.07%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.07% and India's Sensex dropped 0.56%.

Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Caterpillar

CAT

from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Caterpillar has been raised from $83 to $130. Caterpillar shares gained 0.37% to $97.81 in pre-market trading.