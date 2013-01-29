A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts

Pre-open movers
US stock futures are lower this morning, as investors are awaiting consumer confidence data. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28 points to 13,804.00 and S&P 500 index futures fell 5.30 points to 1,491.80. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 9.25 points to 2,728.25.A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.05%, London's FTSE 100 Index dropped 0.05%, German DAX 30 Index fell 0.22% and French CAC 40 Index declined 0.27%. Asian markets ended mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rising 0.39%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 0.53% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gaining 1.07%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.07% and India's Sensex dropped 0.56%.Broker Recommendation
Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded CaterpillarCAT
from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Caterpillar has been raised from $83 to $130. Caterpillar shares gained 0.37% to $97.81 in pre-market trading.Breaking news
- Anacor Pharmaceuticals ANAC today announced positive preliminary results from the first of two Phase 3 trials of tavaborole, its topical anti-fungal for onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail and nail bed that affects approximately 35 million people in the United States. To read the full news, click here.
- AVEO Oncology AVEO and Astellas Pharma today announced that new clinical data on tivozanib, an investigational agent for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), will be presented at the 2013 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), taking place February 14-16 in Orlando, Florida. To read the full news, click here.
- Sands Cotai Central, the integrated resort at the absolute centre of Cotai Strip™ Resorts, celebrated the completion of Sheraton® Macao Hotel, Cotai Central's Earth Tower Monday, whose 2,067 new rooms and suites brings the hotel's total room count to 3,896, making it the largest hotel both in Macao and in the global portfolio of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide HOT. To read the full news, click here.
- Tyco International TYC reported a drop in its first-quarter income. To read the full news, click here.
