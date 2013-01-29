ñol

AVEO, Astellas Announce Presentations of Tivozanib Clinical Data

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 6:51 AM | 24 seconds read
AVEO Oncology
AVEO
and Astellas Pharma today announced that new clinical data on tivozanib, an investigational agent for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), will be presented at the 2013 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), taking place February 14-16 in Orlando, Florida. The schedule for tivozanib poster presentations at ASCO GU is as follows:   Date & Time: Saturday, February 16, 2013; 6:45-7:55am
See full press release

