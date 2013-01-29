Sheraton Macao Hotel at Sands Cotai Central Adds 2,067 Rooms

Sands Cotai Central, the integrated resort at the absolute centre of Cotai Strip™ Resorts, celebrated the completion of Sheraton® Macao Hotel, Cotai Central's Earth Tower Monday, whose 2,067 new rooms and suites brings the hotel's total room count to 3,896, making it the largest hotel both in Macao and in the global portfolio of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

. (Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130129/HK49083-a )(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130129/HK49083-b ) Sands Cotai Central's parent-company Sands China Ltd. (HKSE: 1928), a majority-held subsidiary of global integrated resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp.

, commemorated the event with a celebrity-hosted ceremony that included drummers, a lion dance, firecrackers and an official ribbon cutting. With the completion of Earth Tower, Sands China's Cotai Strip Resorts now provides over 9,000 hotel rooms and suites -- the single largest accommodation offering in Macao. "With each new milestone in the development of Cotai Strip Resorts, Macao becomes one step closer to establishing itself as a world centre of tourism and leisure," said Edward Tracy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sands China Ltd. "Inspired by the vision of our chairman, Mr. Sheldon Adelson, Sands China is proud of our contribution