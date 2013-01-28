Crane Co. Says Krawitt to Leave, Names Max Mitchell Pres, COO, Richard Maue CFO

Crane Co.

CR

, a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced the appointment of Max H. Mitchell as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mitchell, 49, has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since May 2011, during which time Crane has delivered record operating results. All segment Group Presidents will continue to report to Mr. Mitchell. Crane Co. also announced that Andrew L. Krawitt has decided to leave the Company in May 2013 in order to pursue a doctorate in mathematics. Mr. Krawitt has served as Vice President and Treasurer of Crane Co. since September 2006, and was designated the Company's principal financial officer in May 2010. In conjunction with Mr. Krawitt's intended departure, the Company announced the appointment of Richard A. Maue as Vice President–Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Maue, 42, who joined Crane in August 2007 as Vice President and Controller and principal accounting officer, has also been designated as the Company's principal financial officer, effective immediately. Mr. Maue is a Certified Public Accountant and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Villanova University in 1992. He has twenty years of experience as a finance professional, primarily with public companies in the manufacturing industry. Since May 2010, Mr. Maue and Mr. Krawitt have shared CFO responsibilities.