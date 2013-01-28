Computer Programs and Systems Forms TruBridge LLC

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

CPSI

, a leading provider of health information systems and services, today announced the formation of TruBridge, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI. TruBridge will provide business services, consulting services and managed information technology services targeted specifically at rural and community healthcare organizations. For more than 12 years, CPSI has provided a number of services to hospitals who utilize its industry leading EMR system. Starting with statement and insurance processing services, the Company progressively grew its business management services to include a full range of offerings to meet the unique operational requirements of rural, community and critical access hospitals. Most recently, CPSI has added revenue cycle, clinical and information technology consulting services as well as managed information technology services and recognized similar success with these service lines. From inception, CPSI's service offerings have seen remarkable acceptance in CPSI's client base and have been highly successful for both the clients who have employed them as well as for CPSI corporately. Today, over 90% of CPSI's hospital customers utilize one or more of these services. The success in providing services within its EMR system customer base led CPSI to review the opportunities available in the broader healthcare market. The review identified a significant opportunity to meet the unfilled service needs of the entire rural and community healthcare market where CPSI already has years of experience and proven expertise. “The formation of TruBridge was the next logical step in our strategy to expand our access to a broader market for our services,” said CPSI President and Chief Executive Officer Boyd Douglas. “It made sense not only to consolidate these services into a new company, but also to provide the resulting entity with its own identity. By marketing these services as TruBridge, we believe we will eliminate any perceived limitations based on our EMR system penetration within the rural and community hospital space." Chris Fowler, who has served as Vice President of CPSI's Business Management Services division, was named President of the newly formed company. “We are confident in our ability to successfully provide these services and execute at a high level for any rural or community healthcare organization, regardless of who their IT vendor is,” said Fowler. “In addition to offering services in our expanded target market, TruBridge will continue to service our current CPSI customers and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that are yet to be realized within that group.”