Intel Promotes Five Officers, Names Three New Corporate VPs

Intel Corporation

INTC

today announced that its board of directors promoted five corporate officers and elected three new corporate vice presidents. William M. Holt, 60, was elevated from senior vice president to executive vice president. He is general manager of the Technology and Manufacturing Group and jointly oversees all technology development and manufacturing activities across the company. Holt joined Intel in 1974, was named a senior vice president in 2006, and is based in Hillsboro, Ore. Thomas M. Kilroy, 55, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president. He is general manager of Intel's Sales and Marketing Group and is responsible for all of the company's sales and marketing efforts worldwide. Kilroy joined Intel in 1990, was named a senior vice president in 2010, and is based in Hillsboro, Ore. Sohail U. Ahmed, 53, was elevated from corporate vice president to senior vice president. He is director of Logic Technology Development in the Technology and Manufacturing Group. He is responsible for the development and deployment of next-generation silicon logic technologies that will produce future Intel microprocessors and systems-on-chips (SoCs). Ahmed joined Intel in 1984, was elected corporate vice president in 2006, and is based in Hillsboro, Ore. Diane M. Bryant, 50, was promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president. She is general manager of the Datacenter and Connected Systems Group. In this role, Bryant manages Intel's P&L, strategy and product development for enterprise and cloud server infrastructure, high-performance computing, storage, communications, networking and intelligent connected systems. She joined Intel in 1985, was elected corporate vice president in 2008, and is based in Santa Clara, Calif. Kirk B. Skaugen, 42, was elevated from corporate vice president to senior vice president. He is general manager of the PC Client Group and is responsible for Intel's consumer and business computer business. In this role, he oversees Intel's efforts to once again transform the personal computer industry with the Ultrabook™ and new computing experiences. Skaugen joined Intel in 1992, was elected corporate vice president in 2010, and is based in Hillsboro, Ore. Jonathan Khazam, 51, was elected corporate vice president and is general manager of the Visual and Parallel Computing Group in the Intel Architecture Group. He leads a worldwide organization responsible for the development of Intel's integrated processor graphics and many-core Xeon Phi™ computing products. Khazam joined Intel in 1991 and is based in Santa Clara, Calif. Michael C. Mayberry, 55, was elected corporate vice president and is director of Components Research, which is the research arm for the Technology and Manufacturing Group. He is responsible for Intel's ongoing research – including internal research, university research, and other external collaborations – to enable future process options for Intel's technology development organizations. He joined Intel in 1984 and is based in Hillsboro, Ore. Kimberly S. Stevenson, 50, was elected corporate vice president and is chief information officer. She is responsible for the corporate-wide use of information technology to enable Intel's business strategies for growth and efficiency. Stevenson joined Intel in 2009 and is based in Santa Clara, Calif.