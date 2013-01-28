ñol

Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 10:07 AM | 1 min read
Jos. A Bank Clothiers
JOSB
shares declined 16.06% to touch a new 52-week low of $38.84. Jos. A Bank Clothiers projects its FY12 net income to be around 20% lower than the prior year. School Specialty
SCHS
shares lost 73.27% to create a new 52-week low of $0.16. School Specialty filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Elbit Imaging
EMITF
shares dropped 2.94% to touch a new 52-week low of $1.65. Elbit Imaging's trailing-twelve-month ROE is -27.58%. Endeavour Silver
EXK
shares fell 1.84% to touch a new 52-week low of $6.94. Endeavour Silver shares have dropped 35.37% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.47% in the same period.

