ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 9:57 AM | 1 min read
Virgin Media
VMED
shares gained 0.57% to create a new 52-week high of $40.01. Virgin Media's PEG ratio is 1.27. Ryanair Holdings plc
RYAAY
shares rose 1.27% to create a new 52-week high of $39.88. Ryanair raised its full-year profit outlook. Oracle
ORCL
shares gained 0.54% to touch a new 52-week high of $35.57. Oracle's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 38.49%. Netflix
NFLX
shares rose 2.81% to create a new 52-week high of $174.33. Netflix shares have jumped 35.18% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.47% in the same period.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52-Week HighsNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers