Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

Virgin Media

VMED

shares gained 0.57% to create a new 52-week high of $40.01. Virgin Media's PEG ratio is 1.27. Ryanair Holdings plc

RYAAY

shares rose 1.27% to create a new 52-week high of $39.88. Ryanair raised its full-year profit outlook. Oracle

ORCL

shares gained 0.54% to touch a new 52-week high of $35.57. Oracle's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 38.49%. Netflix

NFLX

shares rose 2.81% to create a new 52-week high of $174.33. Netflix shares have jumped 35.18% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.47% in the same period.