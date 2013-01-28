Ormat Technologies Announces Partnership Deal for Eight Geothermal Plants, Valued at Up to $44.4M

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

ORA

announced today that Ormat Nevada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary (Ormat Nevada), and JPM Capital Corporation (JPM) entered into a tax equity partnership transaction involving eight geothermal power plants in California and Nevada. Under the transaction, Ormat Nevada transferred the plants into a new subsidiary, ORTP, LLC (ORTP), and sold an interest in the limited liability company to JPM. In connection with the closing, JPM paid approximately $35.7 million to Ormat Nevada and will make additional payments estimated by Ormat at approximately 25% of the value of production tax credits generated by the portfolio over time. The additional payments are expected to be made until December 31, 2016 and total approximately $8.7 million.