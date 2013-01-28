Morning Market Movers

Novogen

NVGN

surged 48.66% to $2.9840 at 9:45 am. Novogen shares have jumped 136.43% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.47% in the same period. Furiex Pharmaceuticals

FURX

shares advanced 47.13% to $31.25. Analysts at Canaccord initiated coverage on shares of Furiex with a “buy” rating.. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

KERX

surged 43.76% to $4.93. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announced successful top-line results from the long-term Phase 3 study of Zerenex™ for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease on dialysis. Idenix Pharmaceuticals

IDIX

climbed 13.09% to $5.35. Idenix Pharmaceuticals announced a non-exclusive collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to initiate Phase II All-oral combination studies.