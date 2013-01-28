ñol

Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Losers

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Jos. A Bank Clothiers
JOSB
shares dropped 15.95% to $38.89 in pre-market trading. Jos. A Bank Clothiers projects its FY12 net income to be around 20% lower than the prior year. Roper Industries
ROP
dipped 2.78% to $115.53 in the pre-market session. Roper Industries reported downbeat Q4 revenue. Bed Bath & Beyond
BBBY
shares fell 2.21% to $58.46 in the pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond's trailing-twelve-month profit margin is 9.91%. Avanir Pharmaceuticals
AVNR
dipped 2.03% to $2.90 in the pre-market session. Avanir's PEG ratio is -0.23.

