Dot Hill Regains NASDAQ Minimum Bid Rule Compliance

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 8:02 AM | 24 seconds read
Dot Hill Systems Corp.
HILL
, a leading provider of SAN storage solutions, has received notification from NASDAQ that the company's bid price deficiency has been cured and that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Specifically, the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications department informed the company that it has regained compliance by maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days and the matter is now closed.

