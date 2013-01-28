ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

PowerSecure Wins $10M in New Business

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 8:01 AM | 21 seconds read
PowerSecure International, Inc.
POWR
today announced it has received $10 million of new business for distributed generation systems. The new distributed generation awards are turn-key revenue projects, including more than $5 million for a 7.5MW Interactive Distributed Generation^® system for a major northeastern hospital using PowerSecure's proprietary PowerBlock^® solution. A variety of turn-key retail, municipal, industrial and military projects comprise the remainder of the new awards.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: News