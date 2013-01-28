PowerSecure Wins $10M in New Business

PowerSecure International, Inc.

POWR

today announced it has received $10 million of new business for distributed generation systems. The new distributed generation awards are turn-key revenue projects, including more than $5 million for a 7.5MW Interactive Distributed Generation^® system for a major northeastern hospital using PowerSecure's proprietary PowerBlock^® solution. A variety of turn-key retail, municipal, industrial and military projects comprise the remainder of the new awards.