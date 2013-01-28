Idenix Pharma, Janssen Collaborate to Begin Phase II All-Oral Combo Studies Which Include IDX719, TMC647055

Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of human viral diseases, today announced a non-exclusive collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the clinical development of all-oral direct-acting antiviral (DAA) HCV combination therapies. The collaboration will evaluate combinations including IDX719, Idenix's once-daily pan-genotypic NS5A inhibitor, simeprevir (TMC435), a once-daily protease inhibitor jointly developed by Janssen and Medivir AB, and TMC647055, a once-daily non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor, boosted with low dose ritonavir, being developed by Janssen. Clinical development plans include an initial drug-drug interaction study to begin in the first quarter of 2013, followed by phase II studies as agreed between the companies, and pending approval from regulatory authorities. The phase II program is expected to first evaluate the two-DAA combination of IDX719 and simeprevir plus ribavirin for 12 weeks in treatment-naïve HCV-infected patients. Subsequently, the companies plan to evaluate a three-DAA combination of IDX719, simeprevir and TMC647055/r, with and without ribavirin. The clinical trials will be conducted by Idenix. Both companies retain all rights to their respective compounds under this agreement.