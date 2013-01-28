What Excuse Is The EUR To Use Now?

It is shaping up to be a less than enthusiastic Monday morning open. The G10 pairs remain somewhat steady at levels close to Friday's close, apart from sterling. In contrast, it looks like a few emerging currencies misbehaved during their session (TWD, KRW), deciding to dance a weakening ‘jig' against the “mighty” dollar. Analysts have suggested that both these specific moves occurred to portfolio month-end rebalancing requirements.



Do not be surprised to see this excuse be used for some anomaly G10 pricing before this week is out. The Asian market should now be focusing on tomorrows Reserve Bank of India policy decision where consensus expects a -25bps cut.



The pound continues to suffer from last week's fallout, this after a disappointing UK Q4 GDP flash estimates beating the worst of expectations. The data is definitely showing the signs of a “triple-dip recession.” The lack of fiscal room maneuvering implies the ‘Old Lady,' soon to be under...