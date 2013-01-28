Keryx Biopharma Says Trial on Zerenex Met Primary, Secondary Key Endpoints

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

KERX

today announced successful top-line results from the long-term Phase 3 study of Zerenex™ (ferric citrate), the Company's ferric iron-based phosphate binder drug candidate, for the treatment of elevated serum phosphorus levels, or hyperphosphatemia, in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on dialysis. In this study, Zerenex met the study's primary endpoint, described below, demonstrating a highly statistically significant change in serum phosphorus versus placebo over the four-week Efficacy Assessment Period of the study. In addition, Zerenex met the key secondary endpoints of increasing ferritin and transferrin saturation (TSAT) and reducing the use of intravenous (IV) iron and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) versus the active control over the 52-week Safety Assessment Period of the study. This long-term study was the final component of the Company's Phase 3 registration program, which was conducted pursuant to a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In April 2011, the Company reported the positive final dataset from the short-term study component of this Phase 3 registration program. The Company expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Zerenex in the second quarter of 2013. Study Design This Phase 3 long-term study was a multicenter, randomized, open-label, safety and efficacy clinical trial in 441 ESRD patients on hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. The study consisted of a 2-week washout period followed by a 52-week Safety Assessment Period in which subjects were randomized 2:1 to receive either Zerenex or an active control (Renvela® [sevelamer carbonate] and/or Phoslo® [calcium acetate]). The 52-week Safety Assessment Period was followed by a 4-week Efficacy Assessment Period. During the Efficacy Assessment Period, only those subjects randomized to treatment with Zerenex during the Safety Assessment Period were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either continue treatment with Zerenex or switch to placebo for a 4-week treatment period. Subjects were titrated during the study to achieve serum phosphorus levels that ranged between 3.5 to 5.5 mg/dL. The primary objectives of this study were to determine the long-term safety of KRX-0502 (ferric citrate) in subjects with ESRD undergoing either hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, and the efficacy of Zerenex following 52 weeks of treatment in a four-week, randomized, open-label, placebo-controlled Efficacy Assessment Period. Zerenex was administered using a 1 gram oral caplet formulation. Oral iron therapy was not permitted during the course of the study. IV iron therapy was not permitted if a subject's serum ferritin level was greater than 1,000 ng/mL or the transferrin saturation (TSAT) was greater than 30%. The use of ESAs was at the physician's discretion. Primary Efficacy Endpoint The primary efficacy endpoint of this trial was the mean change in serum phosphorus from baseline (Week 52) to end of the four-week Efficacy Assessment Period (Week 56) versus placebo in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) group. The ITT group included 183 subjects, representing all subjects who took at least one dose of Zerenex or placebo in the Efficacy Assessment Period and provided at least one post-baseline efficacy assessment. Zerenex met the primary efficacy endpoint with a highly statistically significant result (p<0.0001). Mean Serum Phosphorus (mg/dL) Placebo (n=91) Zerenex (n=92) Baseline (Week 52) 5.3 5.2 End of Treatment1 (Week 56) 7.2 4.9 Change from Baseline at Week 56 1.9 -0.3 Least Squares (LS) Mean Difference from Placebo2 p-value2 -2.3 p<0.0001 1 Last observation carried forward was used for missing data. 2 The LS Mean treatment difference and p-value is created via an ANCOVA model with treatment as the fixed effect and baseline as the covariate. Key Secondary Efficacy Endpoints Related to Serum Phosphorus During the 52-week Safety Assessment Period, Zerenex maintained serum phosphorus in the normal range, with highly statistically significant changes in mean serum phosphorus concentration at Weeks 12, 24, 36, 48, and 52 as compared to baseline (Day 0). n=277 Baseline Week 12 24 36 48 52 Zerenex Mean Serum Phosphorus (mg/dL)1 7.4 5.4 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.3 Change from Baseline -2.0 -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 % Change from Baseline -27.0% -29.7% -29.7% -28.4% -28.4% p-value <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 1 Last observation carried forward was used for missing data. In addition, as agreed to with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the treatment difference between Zerenex and Renvela® (sevelamer carbonate) at Week 12 of the Safety Assessment Period in terms of change from baseline (Day 0) in serum phosphorus was analyzed. Zerenex successfully achieved the non-inferiority endpoint versus Renvela®. Key Secondary Efficacy Endpoints Related to Iron The objectives of the key iron-related secondary endpoints, which were all pre-specified in the statistical analysis plan, were to corroborate prior data which suggested that Zerenex may increase iron storage parameters and reduce the need for IV iron and/or ESAs. Zerenex met all the key secondary efficacy endpoints related to iron with statistically significant treatment differences versus the active control group (Renvela® [sevelamer carbonate] and/or Phoslo® [calcium acetate]), as follows: Mean Change in Ferritin Zerenex demonstrated a statistically significant treatment difference versus the active control group in mean change in serum ferritin from baseline (Day 0) to Week 52. Mean Ferritin (ng/mL)1 Active Controls (n=134) Zerenex (n=249) Baseline (Day 0) 616 595 Week 12 657 751 Week 24 658 847 Week 36 636 863 Week 48 627 882 Week 52 625 897 Change from Baseline at Week 52 % Change from Baseline 9 1.5% 302 50.8% LS Mean Difference from Active Control Group at Week 522 286 p-value2 p<0.0001 1 Last observation carried forward was used for missing data. 2 The LS Mean treatment difference and p-value is created via an ANCOVA model with treatment as the fixed effect and baseline as the covariate. Mean Change in TSAT Zerenex demonstrated a statistically significant treatment difference versus the active control group in mean change in TSAT from baseline (Day 0) to Week 52. Mean TSAT (%)1 Active Controls (n=131) Zerenex (n=244) Baseline (Day 0) 31 31 Week 12 31 40 Week 24 32 40 Week 36 30 40 Week 48 29 41 Week 52 30 39 Change from Baseline at Week 52 % Change from Baseline -1 -3.2% 8 25.8% LS Mean Difference from Active Control Group at Week 522 10 p-value2 p<0.0001 1 Last observation carried forward was used for missing data. 2 The LS Mean treatment difference and p-value is created via an ANCOVA model with treatment as the fixed effect and baseline as the covariate. Cumulative IV iron Use Each subject's average cumulative IV iron intake was calculated over the 52-week Safety Assessment Period. The ITT consisted of 278 subjects and 138 subjects for the Zerenex and active control groups, respectively. Zerenex demonstrated a 51.6% decrease in median IV iron intake as compared to the active control group (p<0.0001). Cumulative Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent (ESA) Use Each subject's average cumulative ESA intake was calculated over the 52-week Safety Assessment Period. The ITT consisted of 280 subjects and 141 subjects for the Zerenex and active control groups, respectively. Zerenex demonstrated a 27.1% decrease in median ESA intake as compared to the active control group (p=0.0322). Mean Change in Hemoglobin Zerenex demonstrated a statistically significant treatment difference versus the active control group in mean change in hemoglobin from baseline (Day 0) to Week 52. Mean Hemoglobin (g/dL)1 Active Controls (n=130) Zerenex (n=244) Baseline (Day 0) 11.7 11.6 Week 52 11.1 11.4 Change from Baseline at Week 52 -0.6 -0.2 LS Mean Difference from Active Control Group at Week 522 0.4 p-value2 p=0.0105 1 Last observation carried forward was used for missing data. 2 The LS Mean treatment difference and p-value is created via an ANCOVA model with treatment as the fixed effect and baseline as the covariate. Safety and Tolerability Profile For reference, subjects previously intolerant to Renvela® (sevelamer carbonate) and/or Phoslo® (calcium acetate) were ineligible to participate in this study. Consistent with previous studies, Zerenex appeared safe and well tolerated in this study. Based on an analysis of safety data, the side-effect profile of Zerenex and the Active Control group appeared similar, with the most common adverse events gastrointestinal-related. The overall rate of gastrointestinal-related adverse events, excluding feces discoloration which is an asymptomatic Zerenex side effect, were 39% Zerenex vs. 44% Active Control. The most common gastrointestinal adverse events were: diarrhea, including soft stools (27% Zerenex vs. 14% Active Control), nausea (14% Zerenex vs. 14% Active Control), vomiting (9% Zerenex vs. 13% Active Control) and constipation (8% Zerenex vs. 5% Active Control). Adverse events were generally characterized as mild to moderate in nature. The overall serious adverse event rates in the study were 34% Zerenex vs. 43% Active Control. Importantly, there were no clinically meaningful or statistically significant differences between Zerenex and the active control group in serum calcium levels and liver enzymes, as measured by alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate transaminase (AST). The full efficacy and safety data from the study is expected to be presented at a future medical conference. Dr. Julia Lewis, Professor of Medicine, Department of Nephrology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, member of the Executive Committee of the Collaborative Study Group and Study Chair of the Zerenex Phase 3 registration program, commented, "We are very excited by the results announced today. The data from this study confirm that Zerenex is a safe and effective phosphate binder with the added benefit of improving patients' iron levels while utilizing significantly less IV iron and ESAs. There is a clear need for viable alternatives to the marketed phosphate binders, and Zerenex can play a major role by not only providing adequate phosphate binding, but also providing additional benefits." Ron Bentsur, Chief Executive Officer of Keryx, stated, "We are thrilled by the robust outcome of this pivotal study for Zerenex, particularly with the magnitude of the drug's effect on iron and anemia parameters, which should prominently differentiate Zerenex versus all the currently marketed phosphate binders. We believe that the ability to treat hyperphosphatemia, while also increasing iron storage parameters and reducing the need for IV iron and ESAs, sets a new paradigm for how a phosphate binder can be used to treat patients with end-stage renal disease on dialysis. We believe that these data position Zerenex to potentially become market leader in the phosphate binder market." Mr. Bentsur continued, "We sincerely thank the study investigators and coordinators, and are particularly grateful to the Collaborative Study Group for their expertise, guidance and dedication to the clinical development of Zerenex." Zerenex is also in Phase 2 development in the U.S. for the management of phosphorus and iron deficiency in anemic patients with Stage 3 to 5 non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease. Keryx holds a worldwide license (except for certain Asian Pacific countries) to Zerenex (ferric citrate) from Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. The Japanese rights are sublicensed by Keryx to Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii). On January 7, 2013, JT announced the filing of its NDA with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for marketing approval of ferric citrate in Japan for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The NDA filing is supported by efficacy and safety data from several successfully completed Phase 3 studies in CKD patients with hyperphosphatemia in Japan. 