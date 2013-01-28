Marlin Business Services Announces Launch of Industrial Finance Group

Marlin Business Services

MRLN

today announced the formation of its Industrial Finance Group. To drive the new effort, Marlin has hired Rich Garwood as Vice President of the Industrial Finance Group. In his new role, Garwood will provide leadership and expertise for Marlin's business strategy to increase penetration in this market segment, which includes several equipment categories within the industrial market. Garwood is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience. He has held various sales leadership and management positions throughout his career, and worked most recently at GE Capital Dealer Financial Services as Vice President/Region Sales Manager. Previously, he was Senior Vice President/Region Manager at CitiCapital Commercial Equipment Finance. "We are delighted to have Rich on board since his experience aligns well with our strategy to further penetrate the light industrial market," said Ed Siciliano, Marlin's Chief Sales Officer. "His addition to our team complements the strong sales leaders who are driving Marlin's continuing growth." About Marlin Business Services Corp. Marlin Business Services Corp. is a nationwide provider of innovative equipment financing solutions for small and mid-size businesses. Since its inception in 1997, Marlin has