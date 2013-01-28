ñol

US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Caterpillar Earnings

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 5:56 AM | 2 min read
US stock futures are mostly flat this morning, as investors are awaiting earnings from Caterpillar
CAT
. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7 points to 13,819.00 and S&P 500 index futures rose 0.90 points to 1,496.50. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.50 points to 2,728.50. US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.51% to 13,895.98, the S&P 500 index rising 0.54% to 1,502.96 and the Nasdaq 100 index climbing 0.62% to 3,149.71. Data on Durable goods orders for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the pending home sales index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Caterpillar is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion. Biogen Idec
BIIB
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. Sanmina
SANM
is estimated to post its Q1 earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. Yahoo!
YHOO
is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Celanese
CE
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
STX
is expected to post its Q2 earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion. Roper Industries
ROP
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $819.19 million. Zions Bancorp
ZION
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $547.64 million. Ryanair Holdings plc
RYAAY
is expected to post a Q3 loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. VMware
VMW
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. BMC Software
BMC
is estimated to report its Q3 earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $587.38 million. CenterPoint Energy
CNP
lifted its quarterly dividend by 2.5% to 20.75 cents per share from 20.25 cents per share. European markets were mostly lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.04%, London's FTSE 100 Index dropped 0.01%, German DAX 30 Index fell 0.08% and French CAC 40 Index rose 0.08%. Asian markets ended mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average falling 0.94%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 2.41% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gaining 0.52%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.39% and India's Sensex dropped 0.18 points. The ICE dollar index (DXY) gained 0.10% to trade at 79.82, versus 79.762 on Friday. The euro dropped 0.10% versus the dollar to trade at $1.3450, down from $1.3454 on Friday.

