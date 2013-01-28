ICE Launches 16 New Oil, Iron Ore and API 8 South China Coal Contracts

IntercontinentalExchange

ICE

today announced the introduction of 16 new energy contracts on ICE Futures Europe. The new contracts include global oil and ferrous metal futures products, as well as API 8* CFR South China coal futures, a cash settled contract based on the price of coal delivered into Southern China. All of the new products are expected to be available for the trade date of Monday February 11, 2013, subject to regulatory non-objection. The new contracts are: Global Oil Products TMX C5 1b Future (TMC) Fuel Oil Straight Run 0.5-0.7% FOB NWE Cargoes Future (FSR) (Platts)1 Argus Eurobob Oxy FOB Rotterdam Barges vs Platts Naphtha CIF NWE Cargoes Future (EON) (Argus/Platts)2 Daily Dated Brent Future 1,000 bbl (DDB) (Platts)3 Brent CFD vs First Month Future 1,000 bbl (BFM) (Platts)3 Brent CFD vs Second Month Future 1,000 bbl (BSM) (Platts)3 Brent CFD vs Third Month Future 1,000 bbl (BTM) (Platts)3 Daily Dated Brent vs Brent 1st Line Future (DBL) (Platts)3 Singapore Mogas 92 Unleaded vs Brent 1st Line Future (STB) (Platts)4 Singapore Mogas 95 Unleaded vs Brent 1st Line Future (SFB) (Platts)4 Singapore Mogas 97 Unleaded vs Brent