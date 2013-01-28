ForexLive Asia Wrap: Yen has a choppy day near the bottom of its recent run

China data: Total profits earned by major Chinese industrial enterprises rose 17.3 per cent Y/Y for December to Rmb895.2bn ($144bn) Fonterra Says New Zealand's Milk Is Safe Japan: Expenditures in the FY2013 budget will total around ¥92.6 trillion (Tax revenue forecast around ¥43.1 trillion, exceeding new government bond issues, forecast around ¥42.9 trillion,) Data: Japan December Corporate Services Price Index -0.4% (vs. -0.5% expected) Data: UK January Hometrack Housing Survey 0.0% M/M (vs. -0.1% prior) Japan Government fiscal forecasts for 2013 are optimistic, more here Australia: Queensland floods hitting resource sector, but limited negative effects at this stage Japan's parliament convened today. Amari, Aso and Suga all had comments reported as they made their way to a Cabinet meeting; the comments were nothing new and had limited impact in the market. USD/JPY and the Yen crosses had a choppy sort of day after the huge run lower in the Yen on Thursday and Friday of last week. USD/JPY got to a high of 91.32 in the early hours of Monday with only a limited New Zealand market open. It traded back to just under 91.00, still in the early hours. It was a holiday in Australia today, so extra-thin liquidity conditions persisted for longer than usual until the Tokyo market switched on their monitors. USD/JPY tested to 91.26 as Tokyo entered the market (EUR/JPY as high as 122.91. The Yen found some strength as funds sold USD/JPY, taking it to 90.84 before buyers emerged. It hit 91.13 on the bounce and then settled 91-91.10 for the balance of the session. EUR/USD had a very quiet session, drifting lower from early 1.3480 highs to find support at 1.3450 and track sideways from there for much of the day. AUD/USD was quiet on the Australian holiday. 1.0407 was the early low followed by the 1.0430 high (briefly). It drifted back towards the lows of the session into early Europe.