Keryx Biopharmaceuticals to Discuss Top-Line Results from Zerenex Phase 3 Study

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals,

KERX

will host a conference call tomorrow, Monday, January 28, at 8:00am ET to review the top-line results from the Phase 3 long-term study component of its Phase 3 registration program of Zerenex™ (ferric citrate), the Company's ferric iron-based phosphate binder for the treatment of elevated serum phosphorus levels, or hyperphosphatemia, in patients with end-stage renal disease on dialysis. Keryx will announce the top-line results tomorrow morning, prior to the call. Ron Bentsur, Chief Executive Officer of Keryx, will host the call. Dr. Julia Lewis, Professor of Medicine, Department of Nephrology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and member of the Executive Committee of the Collaborative Study Group, and Study Chair of the Zerenex Phase 3 registration program, will also join the call. In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-869-3847 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8261 (outside the U.S.), call-in ID: KERYX. The rebroadcast of the conference call will be available for replay at http://www.keryx.com, for a period of 15 days after the call. About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of medically important pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease. Keryx