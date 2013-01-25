TCF National Bank to Settle Related to BSA Matters

TCF National Bank (“TCF Bank”), the principal subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (“TCF”)

, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) pursuant to previously disclosed deficiencies in its Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) compliance program. TCF Bank previously disclosed that it may incur a civil money penalty related to its BSA program. TCF Bank has agreed to payment of a civil money penalty in the amount of $10.0 million, or 6 cents per common share in the fourth quarter of 2012. TCF Bank believes that this settlement, along with comprehensive changes it has made to strengthen its BSA compliance program, is a significant step towards a satisfactory resolution of its July 2010 BSA-related consent order with the OCC.