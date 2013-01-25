ForexLive US Wrap: EUR/JPY consolidates explosive rally after LTRO repays

EUR 137 bln in LTROs to be repaid January 30 Canadian CPI tumbles 0.6% in December m/m; up 1.1% y/y US new home sales fall 7.3% in December; rise 19.9% in 2012 SNB's Jordan: Franc to continue to weaken; still highly valued Canada's Flaherty: Expects upward pressure on CAD over time Fitch cuts Cyprus to B, outlook negative EUR/JPY added to gains today and each of the components did their share. News that Euro zone banks are to pay back roughly 15% of their LTRO borrowings lifted spirits, showing confidence from the EU banking sector and marginally tightening money supply. EUR/CHF firmed in it range on comments from SNB president Jordan but held below 1.2500. AUD traded very poorly as unwinding of EUR/AUD shorts continues to impact Aussie quite negatively. Soft CAD CPI saw the buck rally to 1.01 before ending at 1.0070.