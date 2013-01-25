ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Week in FX Europe – EURO Landing Continues To Have Opportunities

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Contributor
January 25, 2013 4:24 PM | 1 min read



Europe is “the land of opportunity” so says the deep in the profit long EUR investor. It was only a couple of weeks ago that the psychological 1.35 level was a mere mirage. It is now becoming just another small hurdle to take out. Falling Euro periphery yields and Friday's LTRO schedule repayment results are giving the ‘single currency' some new found momentum that wants to push it towards the new psychological point of 1.37. Investors are now asking ‘and why not.'

The Euro fiscal situation is becoming more improved. The ECB is pro-actively reducing their balance sheet while the Fed is adding to theirs. An improved fiscal situation will eventually translate into a much-improved economic one. Yesterday's poor US new home sales will continue to weigh on the ‘big dollar.' Even after four years, it is hard to say what the long term prospects are for the US housing market as things remain far from great!

Record High Unemployment Marred...

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsForexGlobalEconomicsMarketsTrading Ideas