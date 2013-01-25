ñol

Carl Icahn Insults Bill Ackman on Live TV; "Ackman is a Liar"

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 12:46 PM | 1 min read
Carl Icahn came on CNBC earlier to respond to Bill Ackman with regards to Herbalife
HLF
. Ackman has a sizable short bet on Herbalife -- about 20 percent of the float, while Icahn may have gone long "I've had it with this guy Ackman," Icahn said. "Let's start out with my history with this guy...Minding my own business, then in 2003 I get a note from this guy. He was like one of these little jewish boys crying...he was almost sobbing, talking about how I can help him." "My friend told me don't deal with this guy," Icahn added. Icahn added that Ackman was being investigated by Elliot Spitzer at the time. "Ackman is a liar," Icahn declared later. He then accused Ackman of orchestrating a bear raid on Herbalife to make his fund's returns look better.

