HCP Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.50 to $0.525/Share

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 9:10 AM | 24 seconds read
HCP
HCP
announced that its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share on its common stock, compared with $0.50 per share in the previous quarter. The annualized rate of distribution for 2013 is $2.10, compared with $2.00 for 2012, which represents a 5% increase. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on February 19, 2013 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2013.

