Senior Housing Properties Trust Says Underwriters Exercised Overallotment Option

Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH

today announced that the underwriters of its public offering have exercised, in full, their option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 common shares. The sale of the additional common shares and the sale of the original public offering of 10,000,000 common shares are expected to close on Monday, January 28, 2013. The joint bookrunning managers for this offering are Jefferies, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities. The joint lead managers are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank. The co-managers are BB&T Capital Markets, Janney Montgomery Scott, JMP Securities and Oppenheimer & Co.