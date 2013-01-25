ñol

Senior Housing Properties Trust Says Underwriters Exercised Overallotment Option

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 9:08 AM | 1 min read
Senior Housing Properties Trust
SNH
today announced that the underwriters of its public offering have exercised, in full, their option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 common shares. The sale of the additional common shares and the sale of the original public offering of 10,000,000 common shares are expected to close on Monday, January 28, 2013. The joint bookrunning managers for this offering are Jefferies, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities. The joint lead managers are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank. The co-managers are BB&T Capital Markets, Janney Montgomery Scott, JMP Securities and Oppenheimer & Co.

Posted In: NewsOfferings