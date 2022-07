Oshkosh Truck Corporation

OSK

raised FY2013 EPS guidance from $2.35-2.60 to $2.80-3.05 vs $2.59 analyst estimate. Sees sales of $7.40B-7.70B vs $7.73B estimate. The company's Q1 earnings number beat by nearly $0.30 per share. Shares of Oshkosh last traded at $37.02, up 7 percent from Thursday's close.