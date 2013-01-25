First Majestic Silver Achieves Initial Silver Production at Del Toro Mine

First Majestic Silver Corp.

AG

is proud to announce that the Del Toro Silver Mine, located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico, has achieved initial silver production.The Del Toro Silver Mine was inaugurated in a special ceremony on January 23, 2013 which declared the new plant as officially open. Approximately 250 people attended the event including several Mexican Federal, State and Municipal authorities. The State Government was represented by Governor Lic. Miguel Alonso Reyes, the Governor of Zacatecas.Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO stated; "The start-up of the Del Toro Silver Mine marks a very important milestone for First Majestic. This year, the Company will celebrate its 10 year anniversary by breaking through 10 million ounces of silver production as a result of Del Toro coming on stream. I would like to send my deepest appreciation to everyone on our team who have all worked so hard in getting our fifth producing mine up and running."Underground development within the three mines which comprise the Del Toro Silver Mine (San Juan, Perseverancia/San Nicolas and Dolores) has produced 97,700 tonnes of stockpiled ore which is currently supplying feed to