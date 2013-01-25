ñol

Compuware Board Rejects Elliott Management Corporation's $11.00/Share Offer

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 7:37 AM | 1 min read
Compuware Corporation
CPWR
today announced that its Board of Directors, after thorough analysis with its independent financial and legal advisors, completed its comprehensive review of the company's alternatives and approved an action plan to realize the inherent value of Compuware for its shareholders. In connection with this analysis and review, the Board also unanimously concluded that Elliott Management Corporation's proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Compuware for $11.00 per share significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interest of shareholders. “We are committed to creating value for shareholders and the actions announced today are focused on increasing profitability, building on the momentum of our transition to higher-growth businesses, and
See full press release

