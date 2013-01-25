Is The Real Money Investor Missing Out On The Yen's Decline?

Is there a strong ‘silent' currency war in play? If so, the real investor needs to be officially invited so they can avoid betting against Central Banks this year. Looking at the yen, it remains one of the surest bets!



Yesterday, the dollar managed to record its largest one-day rise against the currency from the ‘rising sun' in 13-months. The yen weakness was again mostly fuelled by stoic comments from the Japanese Vice-Finance minister Nakao, who indicated that ‘appropriate action' would be taken if the currency resumed its strong trend after this weeks Bank of Japan announcement.



On the street, the word is that hedge funds have been well positioned to profit from the yen's decline, while real-money investors have mostly missed out on this -15% move outright and -25% against the EUR. The real-investors seem to have been too hung up on the EUR and its periphery concerns. The fact that the yen crosses remain under pressure, despite the BoJ falling...