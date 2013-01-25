ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dr. Reddy's Launches Desloratadine ODT

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 5:54 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
RDY
announced today that it has launched Desloratadine ODT (2.5 mg & 5 mg), a bioequivalent generic version of Clarinex® Reditabs® (desloratadine) in the US market on January 24, 2013. Dr. Reddy's ANDA for Desloratadine ODT is approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The Clarinex® Reditabs® brand had U.S. sales of approximately $5.3 Million for the most recent twelve months ending November 2012 according to IMS Health*. Dr. Reddy's Desloratadine ODT 2.5 mg & 5 mg are available in unit dose packages of 30 (5x6). Disclaimer
See full press release

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGuidanceContractsManagementGlobal