Dr. Reddy's Launches Desloratadine ODT

announced today that it has launched Desloratadine ODT (2.5 mg & 5 mg), a bioequivalent generic version of Clarinex® Reditabs® (desloratadine) in the US market on January 24, 2013. Dr. Reddy's ANDA for Desloratadine ODT is approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The Clarinex® Reditabs® brand had U.S. sales of approximately $5.3 Million for the most recent twelve months ending November 2012 according to IMS Health*. Dr. Reddy's Desloratadine ODT 2.5 mg & 5 mg are available in unit dose packages of 30 (5x6).