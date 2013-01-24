NGL Energy Partners Raises Qtr. Distrubition from $0.45 to $0.4625/Share

NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL

announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner increased the quarterly cash distribution for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2012, by $.0125 to $0.4625 per outstanding limited partner unit from $0.45 per unit, resulting in an annualized cash distribution of $1.85 per unit. This distribution is payable on February 14, 2013, to unitholders of record entitled to receive the distribution at the close of business on February 4, 2013. This is the fifth consecutive quarter NGL has increased its cash distribution since its initial public offering in May 2011.