Holly Energy Partners Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.4625 to $0.47/Unit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2013 4:33 PM | 1 min read
The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners, L.P.
HEP
has declared a cash distribution of $0.47 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2012. Holly Energy Partners completed a two-for-one common unit split on January 16, 2013. For the prior quarter, $0.925 was distributed to unitholders, which would be the equivalent of $0.4625 on a post-split basis. Holly Energy has increased its distribution to unitholders every quarter since becoming a public partnership in July 2004. This increase marks the thirty-third consecutive quarterly increase. The distribution will be paid February 14, 2013, to unitholders of record February 4, 2013.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

