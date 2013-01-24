ñol

AGCO Initiates Qtr. Dividend of $0.10/Share

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2013 4:31 PM | 22 seconds read
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company,
AGCO
, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced that today its Board of Directors approved the initiation of quarterly cash dividends to its stockholders. A quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share will be paid on March 15, 2013 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2013. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

