AGCO Initiates Qtr. Dividend of $0.10/Share

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company,

AGCO

, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced that today its Board of Directors approved the initiation of quarterly cash dividends to its stockholders. A quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share will be paid on March 15, 2013 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2013. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.