Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares surged 58.40 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completion of an exclusive worldwide license of PSMA-617 from ABX GmbH.

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares jumped 42.19 percent to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the FDA advised that the company'S investigational antifungal VL 2397 would be eligible for a Limited Use Indication approval.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 27.22 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading after the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance regarding a pending application a patent covering the company's advanced cell separation technology known as Buoyancy-Activated Cell Separation, or BACS.

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares were up 11.99 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading after declining 5 percent on Monday.

Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) shares spiked 11.11 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced the termination of its power purchase contracts with BP Energy Company and will no longer have any obligation to provide power and capacity to Dominion or to purchase power from BP.

Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 6.46 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading.

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) shares spiked 6.38 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading, along with other gun-maker stocks, following news of mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 5.80 percent to $4.74 in pre-market trading after gaining a little over 7 percent on Monday.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 5.68 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading.

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares were up 5.52 percent to $3.06 in pre-market trading after the completion of an offering related to the company's recently-announced at-the-market equity program, which generated gross proceeds of ~$3.7 million.

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) shares rose 5.11 percent to $16.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it had reached a multi-year deal with CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) that renews station affiliation agreements that were set to expire over the next two years.

CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) shares moved up 5.07 percent to $113.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced November 7 as the date for releasing its third-quarter 2017 results.



Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares plummeted 26.89 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray recently downgraded Tile Shop from Overweight to Neutral, while reducing its price target from $19 to $14.

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares dived 5.19 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after having trended up last week.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares declined 4.14 percent to $29.20 in pre-market trading after the company received a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The Piotroski F-Score evaluates companies for their financial strength, with 9 being the strongest and 1 being the weakest score.

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares were down 3.85 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced that its lead drug candidate did not meet its primary endpoint in the Phase III Velocity trial.

CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) shares declined 3.03 percent to $31.69 in pre-market trading after spiking on Monday on news of being chosen to provide cloud computing services to the Navy's Research and Development Establishment (NR&DE).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares were down 2.43 percent to $5.62 in pre-market trading, amid high volatility over the past month.

